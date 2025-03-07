Toffoli notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Toffoli extended his point streak to four games (three goals, two assists) when he helped out on a William Eklund tally late in the third period. Going back to Jan. 27, Toffoli has earned at least a point in 10 of the Sharks' last 12 games, picking up seven goals and six assists in that span. The winger is up to 43 points, 174 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-16 rating through 61 appearances. He signed a four-year deal last summer at a $6 million cap hit, so unlike some of the Sharks' other forwards, Toffoli's not going anywhere at Friday's trade deadline.