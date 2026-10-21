Toffoli scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Toffoli ended a five-game goal drought when he tied the game at 3-3 midway through the third period. The 34-year-old winger has racked up three goals, four assists, 23 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 10 appearances this season. Toffoli is playing in the middle six and on the second power-play unit. While his ice time is down about two minutes per game from last year, his production has held steady so far.