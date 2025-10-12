Toffoli scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Toffoli scored just 3:40 into the game, setting the tone for a back-and-forth contest. The 33-year-old winger has filled a middle-six role through two games, picking up five shots on net and a minus-2 rating. Toffoli can still chip in roughly 30 goals and 50-plus points, as he has over the last three years, but if his role continues to shrink as more prospects assert themselves, his fantasy value will diminish.