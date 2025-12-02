Toffoli scored twice on five shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Toffoli was on a warming trend with three helpers over his previous four games before busting out for his first multi-point effort since Nov. 5 versus the Kraken. The 33-year-old netted both goals in the first period and helped out on a pair of Will Smith tallies in the second. Toffoli is up to seven goals, 18 points, 55 shots on net, 19 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 27 appearances while serving as a steady veteran in the Sharks' top six to complement the team's young talent.