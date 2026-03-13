Toffoli produced a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over Boston.

The veteran winger was in on San Jose's first two goals of the night, helping to set up Michael Misa's tally in the first period before potting his own in the second. The Sharks' second line of Misa, Toffoli and William Eklund produced three goals and six points in the contest, giving Toffoli his first multi-point performance since Jan. 10. On the season, he's delivered 17 goals and 42 points over 63 games, but if he sticks with those two talented young linemates, he could have a big finish to the campaign.