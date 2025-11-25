Toffoli is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face Colorado on Wednesday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Toffoli was missing from Tuesday's practice session due to his illness. The Ontario-born winger is currently stuck in a nine-game goal drought during which he has generated a mere 11 shots while chipping in three assists. If Toffoli does miss out, the Sharks are expected to deploy seven blueliners given the lack of additional forward depth.