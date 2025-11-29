Desharnais (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against Vegas, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Desharnais missed Friday's 3-2 win over Vancouver. It was originally believed that he was a healthy scratch for that game, but head coach Ryan Warsofsky revealed Saturday that Desharnais has been dealing with this injury "for a little bit," so perhaps that had a bearing on Warsofsky's decision. Desharnais is currently considered day-to-day, but the coach also said he's "gotta get it looked at," which suggests that the 29-year-old defenseman will undergo further evaluation. Desharnais has two assists, 28 hits and 34 blocks in 20 outings this season. Vincent Iorio drew into the lineup Friday and will likely play again Saturday due to Desharnais' absence.