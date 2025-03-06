Desharnais was traded to the Sharks from the Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round pick.

Desharnais failed to record a point over 10 contests with the Penguins, adding seven shots on goal, 19 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. He was included in the Marcus Pettersson trade between Vancouver and Pittsburgh at the end of January, but he was unable to make a positive impression with the Penguins. He'll have an easier path to playing time with the Sharks, but he remains a poor option for fantasy managers since he doesn't score much.