Sharks' Vincent Desharnais: Deemed week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Desharnais (upper body) is week-to-week, according to Max Miller of NHL.com on Tuesday.
Desharnais has missed the last three games, and the Sharks moved him to injured reserve before Monday's 6-3 win over Utah. He has generated two assists, 12 shots on goal, 34 blocked shots and 28 hits across 20 appearances this season.
