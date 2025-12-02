default-cbs-image
Desharnais (upper body) is week-to-week, according to Max Miller of NHL.com on Tuesday.

Desharnais has missed the last three games, and the Sharks moved him to injured reserve before Monday's 6-3 win over Utah. He has generated two assists, 12 shots on goal, 34 blocked shots and 28 hits across 20 appearances this season.

