Desharnais (upper body) will play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Desharnais will avoid missing time after sitting out Monday's practice session. The 28-year-old defenseman has not earned a point since Dec. 23 when he was a member of the Canucks, going scoreless over 28 contests since across three teams.
