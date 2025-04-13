Desharnais (upper body) will remain sidelined for Sunday's road matchup versus the Flames, per the NHL media site.
Desharnais will miss his ninth consecutive game Sunday, and he probably won't be available for the second half of San Jose's back-to-back set in Vancouver on Monday. The right-shot defenseman has suited up in just seven games for the Sharks since being acquired from Pittsburgh on March 5.
