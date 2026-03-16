Desharnais recorded an assist, four hits and two PIM in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Desharnais ended a 10-game point drought with the helper. The 29-year-old defenseman continues to fill a third-pairing role with time on the penalty kill. The helper was his fifth point of the season to go with 23 shots on net, 68 hits, 61 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 38 appearances.