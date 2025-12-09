default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Desharnais (upper body) will be sidelined through the Christmas break, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Tuesday.

Desharnais is still considered week-to-week while on injured reserve, so it's possible he will be out even longer than the break. Considering the blueliner hasn't scored a goal since 2023-24 when he was with the Oilers, and has managed just two points this year, few fantasy managers figure to be impacted by his continued absence.

More News