Sharks' Vincent Desharnais: Out through Christmas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Desharnais (upper body) will be sidelined through the Christmas break, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Tuesday.
Desharnais is still considered week-to-week while on injured reserve, so it's possible he will be out even longer than the break. Considering the blueliner hasn't scored a goal since 2023-24 when he was with the Oilers, and has managed just two points this year, few fantasy managers figure to be impacted by his continued absence.
