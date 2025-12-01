Sharks' Vincent Desharnais: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Desharnais (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Desharnais missed Saturday's game against the Golden Knights due to his upper-body injury, and he's facing a multi-game absence after landing on injured reserve. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but Pavol Regenda was called up by the Sharks in a corresponding move Monday.
