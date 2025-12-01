Desharnais (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Desharnais missed Saturday's game against the Golden Knights due to his upper-body injury, and he's facing a multi-game absence after landing on injured reserve. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but Pavol Regenda was called up by the Sharks in a corresponding move Monday.