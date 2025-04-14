Desharnais (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Vancouver, and he's unlikely to play Wednesday against the Oilers, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Desharnais has missed the last nine games due to an upper-body injury, and it seems unlikely that he'll return to game action before the end of the regular season. The 28-year-old has made 51 appearances between Vancouver, Pittsburgh and San Jose this year, racking up three assists, 87 hits, 83 blocked shots and 45 PIM while averaging 15:55 of ice time.