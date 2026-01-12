Sharks' Vincent Desharnais: Set to travel with team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Monday that Desharnais (upper body) is expected to travel with the Sharks ahead of their upcoming four-game road trip, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Desharnais has been sidelined since late November due to his upper-body injury, but he returned to practice Jan. 4 and appears to be closing in on a return to game action. The Sharks' road trip runs from Thursday in Washington through Jan. 20 in Tampa Bay, and while it's not yet clear exactly when Desharnais will return, it seems likely that he'll be an option for the team sometime during the next week.
