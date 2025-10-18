Desharnais notched an assist, two blocked shots and 10 PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth.

This was Desharnais' season debut as he filled in for John Klingberg (lower body) and Shakir Mukhamadullin (undisclosed). With injuries piling up on the Sharks' blue line, Desharnais should get a chance to fill a third-pairing role for a while. He had three assists in 51 regular-season games between the Sharks, Penguins and Canucks last year, so he has minimal upside on offense, but he can bring some physicality.