Desharnais (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Wild, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Desharnais will miss a seventh consecutive game due to his upper-body injury, but he's been practicing recently and is with the Sharks on their current road trip, so he may be close to returning. His next opportunity to suit up will be Friday against Edmonton.
