Desharnais (upper body) won't be available for Monday's game against Calgary, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Desharnais participated in Monday's morning skate and will travel with the team, indicating he could return from a six-game absence soon. He has compiled three assists, 28 shots on goal, 87 hits, 83 blocked shots and 45 PIM in 51 contests with San Jose, Vancouver and Pittsburgh this season. Once healthy, Desharnais could replace Lucas Carlsson or Jack Thompson in the lineup.