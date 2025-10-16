Iorio was claimed off waivers by the Sharks on Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Iorio was waived by Washington on Wednesday as they tried to sneak him through to allow him to get some playing time in the minors. Iorio was a healthy scratch for all four Capitals games this season. The Sharks are hurting on the blue line as Timothy Liljegren (upper body) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day and John Klingberg is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.