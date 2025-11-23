Iorio logged two assists in AHL San Jose's 4-3 overtime win over Abbotsford on Saturday.

Iorio impressed during his 14-day conditioning loan, racking up seven helpers over six games in total, as well as a plus-7 rating and five shots on net. The Sharks will have to add him back to their NHL roster Sunday or expose him to waivers, which is how they got him from the Capitals in the first place. Assuming he stays with the Sharks, he should be in contention for bottom-four minutes moving forward, likely at the expense of John Klingberg or Vincent Desharnais. There could be a lot of shuffling of blueliners in and out of the lineup if the Sharks continue to carry nine defensemen.