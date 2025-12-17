Iorio logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Iorio played for the second game in a row and the fourth time in 11 contests since the end of his AHL conditioning loan in November. The 23-year-old defenseman is far from secure in the Sharks' lineup, which has seen a number of players rotate in and out on the blue line at times. Iorio has a helper, four shots on net, eight hits, 14 blocks, six PIM and a minus-3 rating over 10 appearances this season.