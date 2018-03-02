Sharks' Vincent Praplan: Inks entry-level deal
Praplan signed an entry-level contract with the Sharks on Friday.
Praplan has spent the last four seasons for EHC Kloten of the Swiss National League, accruing 48 goals and 121 points in 191 games, but he's participated in the Blackhawks' and Sharks' prospect camps the past two summers. The 23-year-old winger will likely have to spend some time in minors before making the jump to the NHL, especially with the tough adjustment to North American hockey.
