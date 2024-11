Vanecek was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and is slated to get the road start in Pittsburgh, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Vanecek has faced 123 shots in his last three games, allowing only eight goals while going 1-1-1. Overall, the netminder is 2-5-1 with a 3.26 GAA and a .903 save percentage this season. Vanecek will face the struggling Penguins, who are 23rd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.68 goals per game.