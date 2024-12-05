Vanecek was the first goaltender off the ice during morning skate and is slated to patrol the visiting crease in Tampa Bay on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Vanecek is not having a good season between the pipes, as he is 3-5-1 with a 3.52 GAA and an .894 save percentage. He is currently the backup to Mackenzie Blackwood on the Sharks depth chart, and his job could be in peril as the Sharks goaltender of the future Yaroslav Askarov is breathing down his neck as he is 7-3-1 with a 1.91 GAA and a .940 save percentage at AHL San Jose. Vanecek will take on the Lightning, who are second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.74 goals.