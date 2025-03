Vanecek will defend the visiting net in Ottawa on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Vanacek was terrific Monday, turning aside 33 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He is 3-9-3 with a 3.87 GAA and an .882 save percentage over 17 appearances for the Sharks this season. The Senators are generating 2.76 goals per game in 2024-25, 24th in the NHL.