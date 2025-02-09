Vanecek will protect the home net against Dallas on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Vanecek is coming off a 22-save effort in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Vancouver. He has a 3-8-2 record with a 3.70 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 15 NHL appearances this season. Dallas ranks 10th in the league with 3.19 goals per game in 2024-25.
More News
-
Sharks' Vitek Vanecek: Strong showing in overtime loss•
-
Sharks' Vitek Vanecek: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Sharks' Vitek Vanecek: Recalled from conditioning loan•
-
Sharks' Vitek Vanecek: Removed from IR•
-
Sharks' Vitek Vanecek: On conditioning assignment•
-
Sharks' Vitek Vanecek: Expected to practice soon•