Vanecek will protect the home net against Dallas on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vanecek is coming off a 22-save effort in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Vancouver. He has a 3-8-2 record with a 3.70 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 15 NHL appearances this season. Dallas ranks 10th in the league with 3.19 goals per game in 2024-25.