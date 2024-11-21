Vanecek (upper body) will not dress Thursday in St. Louis, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Yaroslav Askarov will make his San Jose debut Thursday, while Mackenzie Blackwood will be the backup. Vanecek is in danger of losing his spot on the roster if Askarov is able to excel at the NHL level. Vanecek is 2-5-1 with a 3.36 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 10 games this season.