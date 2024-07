Vanecek (lower body) should be ready for the start of training camp, per Max Miller of The Hockey News on Monday.

Vanecek had a 17-9-3 record, 3.18 GAA and .890 save percentage in 32 contests with New Jersey last season. The Sharks acquired him in March, but he hasn't made his debut with San Jose due to a lower-body injury. Vanecek is set to compete with Mackenzie Blackwood for the starting job in 2024-25.