Vanecek stopped 36 of 40 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Utah.

Vanecek took his third straight loss, allowing 12 goals in that span. He also gave up five goals in his last win Nov. 29 versus the Kraken. Vanecek nearly got this one to overtime, but a Clayton Keller power-play tally in the final minute of the third period decided the result. The 28-year-old Vanecek is now 3-8-1 with a 3.84 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. He'll likely compete with Alexandar Georgiev for playing time moving forward. The Sharks' next five games are all against teams currently occupying playoff spots in the Western Conference, so it may be better for fantasy managers to steer away from Vanecek for a while.