Vanecek (lower body) and a seventh-round pick were traded to San Jose from New Jersey in exchange for Kaapo Kahkonen on Friday, per Jeff Marek of Sportsnet.

Vanecek has a 17-9-3 record, 3.18 GAA and .890 save percentage in 32 outings in 2023-24. He hasn't played since Feb. 10 because of the injury. If and when Vanecek is able to get healthy, he might get an opportunity to serve as the Sharks' No. 1 goaltender.