Vanecek made 33 saves in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets.

It was a gut-punch of a loss. Vanecek took a shutout into the final minute of regulation, but Josh Morrissey blasted a one-timer through traffic with 26 seconds left to tie it, and Mark Scheifele then banged home a rebound 93 seconds into OT. The 29-year-old netminder has started three of San Jose's last four games, going 0-1-2 with a 3.97 GAA and .871 save percentage, but with Alexandar Georgiev having gone 0-6-0 since Jan. 16, Vanecek should remain in the mix in the crease despite his own lack of success.