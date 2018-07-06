Sharks' Vladislav Kotkov: Signs with Sharks

Kotkov signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Sharks on Friday.

The 18-year old, who was initially drafted 32nd overall in the 2017 CHL Import Draft by Chicoutimi, was ranked the 81st North American skater by NHL Central Scouting for the 2018 Draft. In 61 games with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in the Quebec Men's Junior Hockey League, Kotkov was second on the team in goals, assists and points.