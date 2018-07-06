Sharks' Vladislav Kotkov: Signs with Sharks
Kotkov signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Sharks on Friday.
The 18-year old, who was initially drafted 32nd overall in the 2017 CHL Import Draft by Chicoutimi, was ranked the 81st North American skater by NHL Central Scouting for the 2018 Draft. In 61 games with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in the Quebec Men's Junior Hockey League, Kotkov was second on the team in goals, assists and points.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...