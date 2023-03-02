Namestnikov was acquired by San Jose from Tampa Bay on Wednesday in exchange for Mikey Eyssimont.

Namestnikov has six goals and 15 points in 57 contests while averaging 11:50 of ice time this season. He might play a somewhat bigger role with the Sharks than he did in Tampa Bay. The Lightning will retain 50% of what remains on Namestnikov's one-year, $2.5 million contract.