Duehr scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

This was Duehr's Sharks debut after he was plucked off waivers from the Flames on Wednesday. The 27-year-old winger saw 8:52 of ice time Thursday, so it doesn't look like he'll immediately claim a larger role with his new team, though he may have an easier time staying in the lineup. The 27-year-old has just two points, 10 shots on net, 30 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 17 appearances this season -- it's unlikely he'll be a factor in fantasy.