Smith notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Smith set up Lucas Carlsson's first goal as a Shark at 16:37 of the third period, and that tally held up as the game-winner. The 20-year-old Smith had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests, but he still has four goals and six assists over 10 outings in March. For the season, he's fourth in the rookie scoring race with 36 points over 62 appearances. He's added 103 shots on net and a minus-9 rating this season while mostly seeing top-six minutes since late December.