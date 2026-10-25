Smith scored a goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

The Boston native was able to score in this homecoming game despite the Sharks' loss. Smith had been held to two assists over his previous four outings, and he doesn't have a multi-point effort since he had three points Opening Night versus the Panthers. He's still in a top-line role, earning four goals, four assists, 33 shots on net and a minus-6 rating across 12 contests. Smith's game is all offense, so he'll need to pick up the pace a bit to return good value in fantasy.