Smith produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Smith has been limited to two assists over six outings in November. The 19-year-old has also moved to the wing with the Sharks healthy down the middle. Smith has four points, 18 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 15 contests. He'll likely continue to see middle-six minutes when in the lineup. Smith is probable to sit out a game this week, as the Sharks have a road back-to-back in Dallas on Wednesday and St. Louis on Thursday. He has yet to play both halves of a back-to-back this season.