Smith recorded a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

Smith snapped a three-game slump with the pair of helpers on consecutive tallies early in the third period. The 19-year-old remained on the wing Monday -- while center Mikael Granlund (upper body) exited the lineup, the Sharks also welcomed back another pivot in Nico Sturm. Smith is up to six points, 24 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 19 contests. He has sat out one game in all four of the Sharks' back-to-back sets so far, so fantasy managers should expect him to sit out either Friday or Saturday during a home-and-home against the Kraken.