Smith logged a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Smith has been limited to a pair of helpers over his last five contests. The 20-year-old forward assisted on Cameron Lund's first NHL tally late in the third period to break up Jonathan Quick's shutout bid. Smith is up to 37 points (11 on the power play), 105 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 64 appearances this season. He's been good with 11 points through 12 outings in March, but there could still be some ups and downs for Smith as he works on closing out 2024-25 on a high note.