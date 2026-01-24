Smith registered two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Smith has two goals and two helpers over four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 20-year-old forward is up to a total of 33 points (nine on the power play), 88 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 37 appearances. Smith has been on the top line since his return, giving him a steady path to offense alongside breakout superstar Macklin Celebrini.