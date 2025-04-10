Smith scored a goal on three shots, dished three assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Wild.

Smith has four goals and three assists during his three-game point streak. Both of the Sharks' top rookies, Smith and Macklin Celebrini, had great performances despite the overtime loss. For the season, Smith has 17 goals, 27 helpers, 12 power-play points, 121 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 70 appearances. The Sharks have four games left on the schedule, so Smith still has plenty of time to help fantasy managers pad their scoring numbers.