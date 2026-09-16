Smith has been in contact with the Sharks throughout the offseason and remains likely to sign an extension with the team at some point, Max Miller of NHL.com reports Wednesday.

Smith and the Sharks didn't strike a new deal before Tuesday's deadline for players to sign eight-year extensions. Still, the 21-year-old forward seems likely to reach an agreement before becoming a restricted free agent next summer. General manager Mike Grier hasn't signed a player to an extension longer than five years since assuming the role in San Jose, but Smith is a candidate to receive a long-term deal. Smith racked up 24 goals, 35 assists, 16 PIM, 16 hits and 12 blocked shots in 69 regular-season games last year.