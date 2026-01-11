Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Sunday that Smith (upper body) will travel with the Sharks ahead of their upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Thursday in Washington and runs through Jan. 20 against Tampa Bay, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Smith has been sidelined since mid-December due to his upper-body injury, and the team announced Dec. 22 that he was considered week-to-week. It's not yet clear exactly which date Smith could return, but he at least appears to be drawing closer to suiting up. Over his first 33 appearances of the season, he recorded 12 goals, 17 assists, 12 PIM, seven hits and seven blocked shots while averaging 17:55 of ice time.