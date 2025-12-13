Smith (undisclosed) was injured versus the Penguins on Saturday and there was no update on his status after the game, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Smith was injured on a hit by Parker Wotherspoon. With no update available, Smith should be considered day-to-day pending further evaluation. The Sharks' next game is at home Tuesday versus the Flames. If Smith and Philipp Kurashev (upper body) are both unavailable, a call-up from AHL San Jose could be in order.