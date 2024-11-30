Smith scored a goal and added an assist Friday in an 8-5 win over the Kraken.

Smith has three straight multipoint games (two goals, five assists), which comprises 70 percent of his offense in 21 games. He has four goals, six assists and 30 shots in 21 games, and he's discovering that the NHL is a lot harder than the NCAA. Smith is a brilliant playaker, but he's making passes that his teammates can't finish. That will change over time when the caliber of his teammates increase. Right now, Smith is a tough redraft play.