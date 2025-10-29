Smith scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Smith got the Sharks on the board at 15:33 of the second period. The 20-year-old has yet to put together a point streak, but he's had a couple of explosive games on offense. He's at three goals, nine points, 22 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 10 outings. Smith has plenty of potential, and as the Sharks' team performance matures throughout the year, he should find more consistency on offense.