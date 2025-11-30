Smith scored twice, including once on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Smith's 100th career game, and he marked the occasion with the fourth multi-goal performance in his career. He's at 10 tallies and 24 points through 26 outings this season, giving him 69 points in his career so far. Smith is looking promising as part of the Sharks' young core, and he should be able to hover around a point-per-game pace in 2025-26.