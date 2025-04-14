Eklund logged an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.
Eklund deflected a Tyler Toffoli shot, and Jan Rutta cleaned up the loose change at 4:20 of the second period. This was Eklund's third straight game with a helper, though he's now gone nine contests without a goal. The winger is up to 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists), 147 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-5 rating across 75 appearances.
