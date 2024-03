Eklund (undisclosed) will play Thursday versus the Islanders, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Eklund appeared to be hurt at the end of the Sharks' game Tuesday versus the Stars, but it clearly didn't end up being a long-term issue. The 21-year-old rookie will slot into the second-line center role again and he should be on the first power-play unit as well against the Isles.